Oppo expected to launch laptop, tablet next year to compete with Huawei, Xiaomi

As for the laptop, the company will be competing against the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi which have already expanded their offerings.

New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2020 12:40 IST
Image Source : OPPO

Oppo laptop, tablet to launch next year

China-based smartphone manufacturer Oppo is reportedly gearing up to launch two of its new products, a tablet and a laptop. Both the devices are expected to go official next year but the specific timeline for the same is not yet known, reports GizmoChina.

The tablet market is being dominated by Apple's iPad lineup and Samsung devices and the company has multiple offerings in this space. It will be interesting to see what Oppo has up its sleeves and what price range.

While launching its first smart television, Oppo said it "will focus on three key application scenarios: personal entertainment, home appliance, sports, health will gradually build up its IoT product lineup around these themes."

While tablets and laptops are not exactly IoT products, they will play a pivotal role in building the entire ecosystem for Oppo's IoT products.

