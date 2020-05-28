These Oppo smartphones will get ColorsOS 7 in India: Here's the list

Image Source : OPPO Soloop video editor is part of ColorOS 7

Oppo, back in November, introduced a new version of its custom skin -- the ColorOS 7. After being available for some Oppo smartphones (mainly the high-end ones), the latest Oppo skin will now reach more smartphones in India. Read on to know more about it.

ColorOS 7 reaching more Oppo smartphones

The Chinese company has announced a rollout map for Oppo smartphones in India. To recall, the OPPO Find X, the Find X SuperVooc Edition, the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, the Reno 10X Zoom, the Reno 2, the Reno 2Z, the Reno 2F, the Reno, the R17, the R17 Pro, the F11 Pro, the F11, the F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, the K3 and, the A9 -- already has the ColorOS 7 since April. Here are the devices getting ColorOS 7 in India:

Phase 1 in June

Oppo F9 (June 10)

Oppo F9 Pro (June 10)

Oppo F7 (June 24)

Oppo F7 128G (June 24)

Oppo A5 2020 (June 15)

Oppo A9 2020 (June 15)

Phase 2 in July

Oppo F15

Oppo R15 Pro

ColorOS 7 Features

For those who don't know, Oppo introduced the Color0S 7 last year with a new UI, which was 'smooth and delightful' and improved privacy-focused features. It supports wallpapers made by famous artists and also includes India-centric Hawa Mahal wallpaper. ColorOS 7 adds camera improvements, Soloop video editor, text scanner ability, enhanced multi-user mode, and the ability to print files with inbuilt print service.

The new skin supports HyberBoost feature for better and improved gaming and adds features for immersive and interactive gaming. It has AI-based power-saving feature, Google's Digital Wellbeing support, Clone Phone feature, Smart sidebar, smart assistant, and more features. Additionally, it has support for the Indian Government's DigiLocker service with its DocVault feature.

