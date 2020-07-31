Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Watch launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a curved AMOLED display.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has finally launched in India after a bunch of teasers left by the brand. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has brought the Reno 4 Pro to give a competition to the likes of the Vivo X50, OnePlus Nord and the Realme X3. The key highlights of the Reno 4 Pro include 90Hz curved AMOLED display, 65W fast charging support and much more.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The panel supports 90Hz high refresh rate as well as 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU.

The dual-SIM handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery. Oppo Reno 4 Pro also supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. With this, the company promises that the phone can charge from dead to full in just 36 minutes.

On the optics front, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oppo Watch

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Watch is available in two sizes.

Alongside the Reno 4 Pro, Oppo has also launched its first smartwatch in India. The Oppo Watch looks to be inspired by the Apple Watch. It comes in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm. Both variants sport a 3D flexible AMOLED screen and get a 72.76 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The frame of the Watch has been designed with 6-series aluminium alloy. According to Oppo, the Watch can give 36 hours of use time on smart mode and on power saver mode it can last for over 20 days.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 34,990 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone will be available starting August 5 via Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores across India. It will be available in Starry Night and Silky White colour options.

As for the Oppo Watch, it is priced at Rs. 14,990 for the 41mm variant and Rs. 19,990 for the 46mm variant. Oppo Watch 46mm will be available in two colour options - Black and Glossy Gold, whereas the 41mm variant will be available in Silver Mist, Pink Gold and Black colour variants. Both variants will be up for grabs starting August 10.

In terms of launch offers, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro customers will get cashback offers on HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank cards. Alongside, the customers will also get the option for No Cost EMI for up to 9 months on credit/debit card EMI transactions. Additionally, the customers purchasing Oppo Reno 4 Pro between 5th August and 7th August will get up to Rs. 2000 off on Oppo Watch.

Moreover, the customers who purchase the Oppo Reno 4 Pro between August 5 and August 7 will also get Oppo Care+ plan for free. The plan will provide users with 180 days of complete damage protection, free pick-up and drop for repair across major cities and free screen guard and back cover.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage