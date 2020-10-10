Oppo patents super-curve display smartphone design.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has patented a new smartphone with a super-curve display. According to LetsGoDigital, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications filed this patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) at the end of 2019. However, it got approved and published only on October 9 this year.

According to the documents of the patent, OPPO has patented four different smartphone designs with minor differences in their display curves. However, only one of them is showcased in colour renders.

The images showcase the rear panel of the handset which will sport a vertically aligned triple camera setup at the top left corner. It may also feature an under-screen camera. Earlier, OPPO patented a new compact smartphone with a slider mechanism that expands its display.

The Chinese tech giant filed the design patent with the CNIPA. The patent comprised 28 product images and a short description as well. According to the patent images, on pulling the display up, the screen gets longer and taller into an "open" position and gets nearly 80 per cent larger when it is opened up.

