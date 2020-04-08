Oppo makes first-ever 5G video and voice calls

Image Source : FLICKR Oppo conducted the first 5G voice and video calls

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo on Wednesday announced that it has successfully conducted voice and video calls solely based on the next-generation 5G network. Partnering with Ericsson and MediaTek, the VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls were made on a modified commercial smartphone from Oppo featuring MediaTek's Density 1000 series SoC using an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Ericsson Radio System products and solutions.

The joint test was carried out under the 5G SA network environment provided by Ericsson at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

"We aim to become the industry's ideal partner to deploy 5G around the world and at the same time improve 5G experience for the users," Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Software Engineering Business Unit, Oppo said in a statement.

VoNR is a basic call service that completely relies on the 5G network (SA architecture). Compared with earlier call services, VoNR provides significantly lower latency, greatly improved sound quality and picture quality, resulting in an elevated overall experience for users.

As one of the first mobile phone brands to support VoNR calls under the SA architecture, Oppo aims to ensure that even the early adopters can have a more complete 5G experience.

Latest technology reviews, news and more