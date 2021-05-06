Oppo K9 5G with 65W charging launched: Check price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo K9 5G with 65W charging launched.

Oppo has announced the launch of a new affordable smartphone, the Oppo K9 5G in China. The key highlights of the smartphone include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W fast charging, triple rear camera setup, 90Hz display, and 3D liquid cool system. Alongside the new smartphone, the Chinese manufacturer has also launched the Oppo Enco Air TWS earphones, Oppo K9 Smart TV, and Oppo Band Vitality Edition.

Oppo K9 5G Specifications

Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor, which is paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology.

On the optics front, Oppo K9 5G features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo K9 5G Price

Oppo K9 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the 8GB +128GB, and the 8GB + 256GB model has been priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The smartphone will be available in Black and Gradient colour options starting May 11.