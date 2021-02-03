Image Source : EVAN BLASS / VOICE Oppo Find X3 leaked in images; camera designs looks iPhone 12 Pro-like.

Oppo is now gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone globally, which is expected to be called the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The smartphone will go up against the likes of the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 series and more. The upcoming smartphone has been leaked in pictures shared by tipster Evan Blass.

According to the images, the Oppo Find X3 will carry an iPhone 12 Pro-like quad-camera setup at the back. The tipster further shares that the top-of-the-line Find X3 Pro is codenamed “Fussi” and the camera module is internally referred to as the “crater” design. Besides that, the tipster has also said that the camera module consists of a pair of 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors, one of which is a primary lens and the other serves as an ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is also said to come with a flash-ringed, three-megapixel macro lens “whose 25x zoom capability positions it as an on-device microscope”.

Apart from this, there is also a fourth camera on the back of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is said to be a 13-megapixel telephoto lens that will offer 2X optical zoom.

Furthermore, Blass suggests that Oppo is gearing up to launch the Oppo Find X3 Pro alongside the Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite “sometime next month”.

As for the specifications, Evan Blass claims that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging.