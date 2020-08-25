Oppo A53 2020 with 5,000mAh battery, 90Hz display launched in India: Price, Specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A53 2020 sports a 90Hz display.

Oppo has launched yet another smartphone in India to go against the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in the budget-segment. Oppo A53 2020 is a successor to the first A53 that debuted back in 2015. With the newly launched A53 2020, Oppo offers a 90Hz high refresh rate hole-punch display, a gradient back design, triple rear cameras, 18W fast charging and more.

Oppo A53 2020 Price, availability

Oppo A53 2020 has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 12,990 for the base 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+128GB option, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 15,490. The smartphone has been launched in Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue colour options.

The all-new Oppo A53 2020 is set to go on sale via Flipkart starting 3 PM today. Currently, there is a 5 per cent cashback offer on select bank transactions. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to six months and zero down-payment finance scheme.

Oppo A53 2020 Specifications

Oppo A53 2020 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Oppo A53 2020 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera. In addition to that, there is a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens at the back. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Besides the smartphone, Oppo has also launched its 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 in India today. As the name suggests, the power bank comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh. It also supports 18W fast charging. It is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,299. However, Oppo A53 2020 customers are eligible to get a discount of Rs. 400 on the purchase of the Oppo Power Bank 2 with a discount of Rs. 400.

