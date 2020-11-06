Oppo A15 gets a 2GB RAM variant in India: Here's how much it costs

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A15 2GB RAM variant launched in India.

Oppo launched the Oppo A15 in India back in October. While the smartphone is already one of the cheapest phones Oppo has on offer, the company has just made it even cheaper by adding yet another variant to it. The Oppo A15 now comes with 2GB of RAM and a more affordable price tag.

Oppo A15 price in India

Oppo A15 is now available in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM configurations. While the latter was already available for a price of Rs. 10,990, the former has just been introduced with a price tag of Rs. 9,490. The handset is available in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colour options.

Oppo A15 specifications

Oppo A15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 right out of the box.

On the optics front, the Oppo A15 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

