No more OnePlus McLaren phones as partnership between the two ends

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus and McLaren part ways.

OnePlus partnered up with McLaren back in 2018 for the launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. The two companies again came along for the launch of the 2019 flagship model, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. These smartphones not only brought a great design but also brought the urge of buying these phones for the car enthusiasts and McLaren fans.

McLaren confirmed this to Android Authority via an email. The spokesperson said, “Our partnership with OnePlus, which came to its scheduled conclusion recently, has been a highly successful collaboration between two iconic and innovative brands. Since the start of this partnership in 2018, OnePlus has been a supportive, valued partner and we wish them well and hope to see them in the future.”

To recall, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was the first OnePlus smartphone to offer 10GB of RAM and 30W fast charging. With the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, the company offered 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage, 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus and more.

The aforementioned two smartphones weren’t the only ones launched by OnePlus in partnership with the sports car manufacturer. OnePlus Concept One was also developed in the partnership and was showcased at the CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. The company’s first concept smartphone used an electrochromic glass on the top of the camera lenses. This allowed the phone to hide the camera sensors when not in use. The switch from opaque to transparent took just 0.7 seconds. It is worth noting that the electrochromic glass was inspired by the sunroof on the McLaren 720S Spider.

