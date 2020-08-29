OnePlus Clover: OnePlus' budget smartphone with 6,000mAh battery to arrive soon

Image Source : ONEPLUS The recent OnePlus Nord

As reported earlier, OnePlus is exploring the budget segment and is expected to launch an affordable smartphone soon. Rumours and leaks are in full swing and the latest piece of information suggests that the launch of the OnePlus smartphone is imminent. Read on to know more about this.

OnePlus Clover will be a budget device

OnePlus is soon launch the alleged OnePlus Clover, making its entry into the budget segment. According to a report by Android Central, an insider source has suggested that the smartphone is confirmed to arrive and will launch globally, which would include the US as well.

The smartphone is highly expected to be powered by the affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor (rumoured previously also) and could focus on the battery department with a huge 6,000mAh battery, much like Realme and Samsung. The battery is expected to support 18W fast charging.

The budget smartphone is likely to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with no support for high refresh rates. It could come equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. On the camera front, OnePlus could include three rear cameras (13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor). However, there is no word on the front camera configuration. Additionally, the device is likely to run OxygenOS based on Android 10, support a 2.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and fall under $200 (around Rs. 14,600).

The OnePlus Clover is expected to arrive later this year and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung that are currently doing pretty well in the arena. Since OnePlus has focused mainly on mid-range smartphones and went on to launch high-end ones eventually, it would be interesting to see how the company performs in the budget price bracket and whether or not it will be a hit for the users.

We will keep you posted about the OnePlus budget smartphone. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage