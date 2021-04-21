OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro start receiving OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update: Improves camera performance, fixes bugs

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get a new OTA update.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 9 series and ever since the launch the company has been pushing out updates to make the user experience even better. OnePlus has just started rolling out the new OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. The new update offers several improvements, optimizations and bug fixes.

Based on Android 11, the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update has been rolled out for Indian users and should be made available in other regions soon. The update claims to improve the camera performance on the two smartphones. They achieved this by improving the image purity and the ambience performance, bringing white balance consistency and reducing the over-sharpening problem.

The new software update also improves charging stability and the sensitivity of the keyboard. It even brings the April Android security patch making the phone more secure. Furthermore, the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update installs the March 2021 GMS (Google Mobile Services) package.

The update is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) and should be available to the masses in the coming days. One will receive a notification once the update is made available. However, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > System updates. The new OxygenOS update weighs in at around 350MB for both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones.