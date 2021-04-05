Image Source : NOKIA Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 launched in India.

Flipkart has announced the launch of the Nokia Bluetooth Headset and True Wireless Earphones, further expanding the range of audio and wireless products on its platform. The neckband will be priced at Rs 1,999, while the wireless earphones will be priced at Rs. 3,999. The products will be available on Flipkart from April 9, 2021.

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and the True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 have been designed mainly for urban college-goers and millennial professionals who seek premium products with sleek and cutting-edge designs. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset with Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression technology designed to minimize background noise and sound and support a distraction-free audio experience by the call receiver and Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology, which is designed to deliver 24-bit HD Bluetooth audio and brings to life even the smallest musical details.

The neckband also has a rapid charging feature that allows the device to have 9 hours of playback with a mere 10 mins charge. Through its ‘hop mode’, consumers can easily switch between two devices using a double-tap thus meeting the multi-functionality requirements of any user.

The Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 comes with an active noise cancellation feature and waterproof IPX7 technology. With its consumer-friendly and comfortable fit, the product not just enables superior audio quality but also ensures a smooth calling experience. Both the devices have Bluetooth 5.1 technology that ensures greater reach and efficiency.

Speaking about the launch, Chanakya Gupta, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown marketplace, we are nuanced with customer aspirations and cater to their varied needs with relevant products. We are delighted to introduce two new offerings by Nokia in the space of audio devices, as the category sees high demand and growth. It will further enable us to cater to the professional, personal, and entertainment needs of consumers. These brand new audio devices will ensure seamless access to high-quality audio expectations.”

“We are thrilled to be supporting Flipkart in delivering superior wireless audio experiences to consumers in India. Our Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC featuring aptX audio technology is designed to deliver premium wireless sound quality, robust connectivity without compromising on power consumption, or user comfort,” said Uday Dodla, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.