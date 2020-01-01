Nokia 4.2 receives a price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

Nokia 4.2 gets a notched display up front.

HMD Global has a wide range of portfolio in the budget and mid-range category of Nokia mobiles. Nokia 4.2 is one of the budget offerings by the company. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs. 10,990. Nokia has decided to offer a price cut to the already affordable device. Here's how much it costs now.

Soon after its launch, the smartphone's price dropped to Rs. 9,499. Now, the company has dropped the price even further to Rs. 6,975 on Amazon India. This makes the Nokia 4.2 almost 36 per cent cheaper than its initial price tag.

Nokia 4.2 Specifications

Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. For storage, it packs in 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system with a stock user interface. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia 4.2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.