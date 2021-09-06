Follow us on Image Source : NOISE NoiseFit Core affordable smartwatch launched in India.

Noise has just announced the launch of NoiseFit Core smartwatch. The smartwatch has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch is available for sale on Noise’s website. The smartwatch is designed to provide holistic experience and productivity. This portfolio addition by homegrown brand Noise, is a perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts with devices equipped with Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above.

The elegant smartwatch has an industry leading design, a sharp round dial display of 1.28 TFT with a fluid resolution of 240*240 pixels. It has a sleek button on the right side of the watch for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks.

Available in two colours, users can spot this smartwatch in Charcoal Black and Silver Grey. Built with a zinc alloy metal body, NoiseFit Core is a lightweight smartwatch with the versatility of work and play integrated in one single device. Noisemakers can access personalised cloud-based watch faces that can be customised. With the 285mAh battery, the smartwatch offers longevity of up to 7 days in addition to a standby time of up to 30 days.

Catering to the consumers’ daily workouts, the NoiseFit Core is equipped with heart rate monitor, 13 sports modes and is certified to be sweat and water resistant with an IP68 rating. The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app and offers seamless sync with Bluetooth 5. Users are also provided with access to weather updates, calls, messages and are enabled music and camera control after connecting the smartwatch with the app.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “Everyone at Noise seeks to provide our consumers with products that are specifically tailored to meet their demands. We aim to unleash the limitless possibilities of technology and budget, which redefine smartwatches. With the launch of NoiseFit Core, we strive to provide the customer with an affordable yet professional, technologically driven smart wearable experience. We hope to keep up with our endeavour of making smart technology accessible to everyone.”

Recently, Noise has been ranked as India’s No.1 Wearable Watch Brand for the fifth consecutive quarter. The homegrown brand leads the industry with a 28.6%market share in 2Q21 as per International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q2 2021.