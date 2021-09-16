Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise Buds VS303 TWS earphones launched in India.

Noise has just announced the launch of a new pair of TWS earbuds, the Buds VS303. The company has launched the TWS earphones at an introductory price of Rs. 1,799. The new earphones can be purchased on Noise’s official website and Amazon. Buds VS303 is powered by Noise’s in-house Hyper Sync Technology that offers utmost voice and sound clarity. With active playtime 6 hours on a single charge and total 24-hour longevity, the users can enjoy an uninterrupted high-quality sound experience round the clock.

Designed to blend with the consumer's work and play schedule, the Buds VS303 is an exceptional fit for its users. The Noise Buds VS303 will be available in two colours - Black and Blue. The Buds VS303 comes with a circular charging case with an exquisite matte texture, matching the earbuds and a Type C USB cable. The earbuds can be charged quickly completely in 1.5 hours. The earbuds are designed with a 13 mm size driver providing an extraordinary grip and a comfortable fit in the ear.

The Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility helps in seamless pairing with smartphones. It also offers a 10-meter-long wireless range. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports Google Assistance and Siri. It offers powerful voice assistance and a Full Touch Control function feature. Music adjustments, volume changes, and call controls are fully enabled and accessible with these earbuds.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-founder, Noise, said, "We're ecstatic to launch another economical TWS earbuds that offers a defined design and powerful sound quality. The Buds VS303, which are equipped with a multitude of features, can undertake various commands through the voice-assistant. We are diversifying our portfolio and exploring contemporary ideas with our technology. Noise has progressed remarkably in catering to the specific needs of its consumers and contributing to a productive lifestyle at an affordable price. At Noise, our efforts to consistently build and share new products with our audience remain unwavering."