Excitel extends validity of broadband plans: Benefits, validity and more

Broadband network company Excitel has introduced new unlimited FUP broadband plans in India in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown 4.0. The company has extended the validity of its Work From Home plans so that users can get access to more data while they are at home. Read on to know more about the plans.

Excitel broadband plans extended

The company aims to focus on tier 1, 2, and 3 markets with its new affordable broadband plans. A total of 6 Excitel broadband plans are included in the offer with extended validity. It is suggested that Excitel has recorded around 25,000 new broadband connections amid the Coronavirus lockdown situation in the country.

The first plan is the Reeltime 50 6 plus 3 plan that provides users with 50Mbps of speed and is priced at Rs. 405 a month. Its usual validity is of 6 months and has received an additional validity of 3 months. The 9-month validity is priced at Rs. 4,299. The second plan is the Reeltime 6+3 100 with 100Mbps speed and 6+3 validity. It is priced at Rs. 471 per month and Rs. 4,999 for 9 months.

The Excitel Fiber 100 6 plus 3 plan offers 100Mbps speed and a 6+3 months validity. It is priced at Rs. 405 a month and Rs. 4,299 for 9 months. The Excitel Fiber 6+3 300 plan offers 300Mbps speed and 3 months of validity with an additional 1 month. It is priced at Rs. 471 a month and Rs. 4,999 for 4 months.

The Reeltime WFH 50 3 plus 1 offers 50Mbps speed and 3+1 validity. It is priced at Rs. 508 a month and Rs. 2,398 for 4 months. Lastly, the Excitel Fiber WFH 100 3 plus 1 offers 100Mbps speed for the same validity and price as the WFH 50 3 plus 1 plan.

