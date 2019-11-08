You won't be able to 'Netflix and Chill' if you own these devices

Netflix app support on certain Samsung Smart Tvs and Roku devices will cease to exist from December 1, 2019

Netflix has surely disrupted and changed video content consumption trends. The American OTT platform became a rage in no time. Indian audience also welcomed Netflix with open arms when Netflix decided to venture Indian video streaming market in 2016. Netflix made its way to our phones, laptops, smart TVs became a part of our life. But a recent piece of news that’s coming in can spoil the party for few.

Samsung alerted its customers telling its customers that certain Samsung Smart TVs will end Netflix's support. Some of Samsung Smart TVs lineup(C and D) manufactured between 2010 and 2011 won't be able to stream through the Netflix app. This new development comes days after Netflix alerted that Roku 2000C, Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku HD, Roku SD, Roku XD, and Roku XR won't support the Netflix app. The Netflix support on the mentioned devices will cease to exist from December 1, 2019.

If you own any of the devices which will no longer support Netflix, you might already have seen 'Netflix will no longer be available on this device after December 1st, 2019' message on your device. One of the technical limitations on these ‘obsolete’ devices is that they don’t support the ‘auto play next episode’ feature when you are watching a series on Netflix

However, it is not the end of the world or Netflix for you. Don't worry! While the built-in apps on the Samsung and Roku device will end its support, you can still 'Netflix and chill' with the help of Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and other streaming stick devices.

So, just ‘Netflix and Chill’