National Technology Day 2021: ITI trainees design Revolving Car

ITI trainees design Revolving Car and showcase at National Technology Day.

National Technology Day in India is celebrated every year on May 11 to commemorate to the achievement of Engineers and scientist in the field of technology. On this day our technocrats tested and fired Shakti-1, Nuclear Missile at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan under the leadership of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Furthermore, the Hansa-2.3 designed by the National aerospace lab was launched. This year the theme for the National Technology Day is “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.”

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year ITI developed 15 innovative products. The technical expertise to provide aid to Govt. in fighting against COVID virus. Out of these, four products were filled patented and being published in the patent journal.

On this occasion, the students and staffs have developed an excellent innovative Engineers designed project. This revolving car rotates at an RPM of one per minute and it is filled with technology design. It is driven by a 2 HP, 3 Phase squeal case induction motor with speed 1480 RPM the ITI students have shown their skill and reduced the speed to 1 RPM by five stages using V pulley, Helical gears and Bevel gears. The driving shaft which is supported by two tapper roller bearings and one Bell threst bearing which taken the load of the Car.

Most of the parts used have been brought from scrap and the other parts are designed and developed in the CNC tool room and turner workshop of the institute. This project will attract 1000 (thousands) of the general public to make the institute an education wonderland as said by the institute principal Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy. Further this project a place for technical visit for Mechanical Degree and Diploma students of the country.

Today this is dedicated to the General public by a virtual conference the eminent technocrats of the country Dr Srikanta Patnaik, Director, IR&P, SOA, Bhubaneswar, Er. Ananda Ch. Subudhi, Deputy Director-General, National Academy of Broadcasting & Multimedia, Bhubaneswar, Er. Snehasis Behera, Principal Scientist, CSIR, IIMT, Bhubaneswar, Er. B. Srinivas, Assistant General Manager, Ferroalloys Gopalpur (TATA Steel Mining Ltd, Chatrapur), Sanatana Maharana, Scientific Officer-F IGCAR, DAE, Kalpakkam Tamilnadu and five Role Models from our institute. The entire program was moderated by Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy.