National Doctors Day 2021: Best apps to consult doctors online

National Doctors Day 2021: Apps to consult doctors online

National Doctors Day is celebrated every year on July 1 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day is celebrated to express our gratitude to the medical staff for their dedicated service. This day serves to honour all those doctors, medical staff who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and worked tirelessly for our health. During this day, you should take out some time and consult a doctor for your health and well being.

Consulting a doctor has always required us to physically visit them. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic in place, people have been doing everything over the internet. Hence, many companies have made online doctor consultancy services on their app or portal. Here’s a list of the popular apps that will allow you to do so.

Practo

Practo is one of the most popular applications when it comes to online consultancy. The application basically allows users to book an appointment with a doctor and the whole consultancy session takes place online. While the company offers subscription-based health plans, regular consultation fees start at Rs. 349 where they get a digital prescription and a free follow up session.

Tata Health

Tata Healthcare has also rolled out its own app to allow users to connect even during the pandemic without any hesitation. The consultation service here starts at Rs. 100 and they ensure 24x7 access to doctors.

Apollo 24x7

Just like the Apollo Pharmacy has gone online, specialised doctors from Apollo Hospitals are now also available on consultancy on Apollo 24/7 portal. The portal allows users to choose from over 4000 doctors and 95 specialities.