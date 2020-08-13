Motorola Razr 2 to arrive on September 9 as company officially teases it: Know details

Image Source : INDIA TV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Motorola Razr (2019)

Motorola has been featuring in the rumour mill for its second foldable device purportedly called the Motorola Raze 2, with new leaks and rumours making rounds often. Now, the company has officially teased the launch of the successor to the Motorola Razr (2019). Read on to know more about it.

Motorola Razr successor coming soon

Motorola has officially started sending out 'save the dates' that suggest that a new smartphone launch is scheduled to take place on September 9. While the teaser doesn't explicitly tell about the launch of the Motorola Razr 2, the tagline "flip the smartphone experience again" with a subtle 'flipping' in the teaser, tells us that its the Razr we should be expecting next month.

As per a report by Android Authority, The Lenovo-owned company will host a virtual event for the same, which is the new normal. However, there is no word on the launch time of the event and where we can watch it online at the time of writing.

The Motorola Razr 2, or the Motorola Razr (2020) has been leaked several times in the past. While it is expected to carry the essence of a flip phone and will fold horizontally, it is expected to several upgrades too. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There will also be support for 5G network.

The camera department could also see an improvement with a 48MP main camera and a 20MP selfie one. There might be a 6.2-inch main display and a secondary display too, much like the Motorola Razr (2019). However, price and availability details aren't known yet.

The new Motorola Razr will compete with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and could prove to be beneficial for the company provided it is aptly-priced and comes with attractive features. We shall see how the device is really like on September 9. Hence, stay tuned.

