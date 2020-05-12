Motorola Razr foldable smartphone receives Android 10 update: Here's what new features it got

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Motorola Razr was introduced with Android 9

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was announced back in 2019 with mid-range specs and the underwhelming inclusion of Android 9 Pie OS. The company suggested that the smartphone would soon get Android 10 and six months later, the smartphone has finally received the Android 10 update. Read on to know what new features the foldable device gets.

Motorola Razr gets Android 10: New Features

With the new Android 10 update, the Motorola Razr will get improved features for its secondary Quick View display. Users will be able to access favourite or most-used contacts by swiping left the Quick View display. By swiping right on the display, users will also be able to click images without opening the device and accessing various modes such as Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and more.

It also supports Smart Reply to reply via the Quick View display with a full keyboard. Quick View display now supports music player and music controls from music apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora and turn-by-turn navigation on Google Maps. Additionally, the secondary and primary displays now get new personalized themes for users to choose from and users can also switch to dark mode.

Android 10 for the Motorola Razr has now started rolling out to users globally.

Motorola Razr Features, Specifications, Price

To recall, the Motorola Razr is the company's first foldable smartphone with a clamshell design, meaning it folds horizontally. It has two displays; a 6.2-inch pOLED Flex View display and a 2.7-inch gOLED Quick View display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it has a 12MP main camera with dual-LED flash and a 5MP secondary snapper. It is backed by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging, supports Moto gestures, and the Retro mode.

The Motorola Razr comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999 and can now be purchased via Flipkart in India.

