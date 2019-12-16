Motorola Razr (2019) set to arrive in India soon, confirms teaser

Motorola Razr (2019) to soon launch in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently launched its first foldable smartphone called the Motorola Razr (2019). Now, the company will soon bring the smartphone to the Indian shores, as hinted by a new teaser.

Motorola Razr (2019) will launch in India soon

Motorola recently took to Twitter to announce that it will soon bring the Motorola Razr (2019) in India. The teaser video shows the Motorola Razr (2019) from different angles and says, “Flip your way to the future.”

The iconic #motorolarazr that's built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India. Register now and #bethefirst to know all about it. https://t.co/PEWSO8uzsQ pic.twitter.com/7J3tAONIBy — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 13, 2019

While an exact date of arrival is still not known, Motorola has started the registrations for the smartphone via its official website. So those who wish to pre-book the smartphone can head to Motorola’s Indian website and register.

Motorola Razr (2019) features, specs

For those who don’t know, the Motorola Razr (2019) takes its name from the iconic Motorola flip phone but sports the new clamshell-design, due to which the smartphone is folded horizontally. Another highlight is the secondary display for easy access to notifications, music and more. The company calls the display as the Quick View external display.

As for the specs, the Motorola Razr (2019) comes with a 6.2-inch flexible HD+ OLED display. The secondary display is rated at 2.7-inch and comes with a screen resolution of 600 x 800 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, along with 6GB of RAM. On the camera front, there is a 16MP main camera that also doubles as a front camera when folded. The smartphone also has a 5MP secondary camera.

It is backed by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging, runs Android 9.0 Pie, and features a fingerprint sensor that can be accessed both in the folded and unfolded state.

Motorola Razr (2019) price

The Motorola Razr (2019) came with a price tag of $1,499 (around Rs 1,06,366) when launched the US. However, there’s no word on its India price yet. We will let you know once more details get revealed. Until then, stay tuned!

Latest technology news