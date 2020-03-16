Motorola Razr 2019 launch today in India: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Motorola Razr 2019 launch in India

Motorola is finally set to launch its first foldable smartphone in India -- the Motorola Razr 2019 -- via on online launch in India today. The Lenovo-owned company has been teasing the Motorola Razr 2019 launch India for a while now. As a reminder, the Motorola Razr 2019, which is the resurrected foldable version of the iconic Motorola Razr, launched in the US back in November last year. Read on to know everything about it.

Motorola Razr 2019: How to watch the live stream

Since the Coronavirus outbreak has reached India and it's important we remain safe, Motorola will be hosting an online event to unveil the Motorola Razr 2019 in India. The Motorola Razr 2019 online event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. Here's the link for the same:

Additionally, the event can be viewed online live via Motorola India's Facebook page as well. Here's a link for the same:

Motorola Razr 2019 Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 2019 is the company's first foldable smartphone and brings forth nostalgia of the Motorola Razr flip phone. The smartphone comes with dual displays: a 6.2-inch pOLED main display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 2.7-inch G-OLED outer display, visible when the device is folded.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there are two cameras. There is one on the inside rated at 5MP and can be accessed when the device is unfolded. The other camera is placed on the outside (next to the secondary screen) and stands at 16MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Additionally, there is a front-facing capacitive fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Razr 2019 Expected Price, Availability

The Motorola Razr 2019 will be up for grabs via the online portal Flipkart. While there is no word on its pricing details yet, it could be priced below the recent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to compete against it.

Latest technology reviews, news and more