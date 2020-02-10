Motorola Moto G Stylus is now official: See features, specifications and more

Motorola Moto F Stylus, Moto G Power announced

Following various rumours, Motorola has finally made its new smartphone -- the Moto G Stylus -- official in the US. The main highlight of the smartphone is the stylus it comes with, giving tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. In addition to this, the Lenovo-owned company unveiled the Moto G Power.

Motorola Moto G Stylus Features, Specifications, Price

The main highlight of the Moto G Stylus is the presence of a stylus, so that doodling around becomes fun and easier. The camera department also acts like the smartphone's USP; there is a quad-camera setup at the back (a 48MP main camera, a Macro Vision lens, a 117-degree Ultra Wide lens, and a Laser Autofocus lens). The front camera stands at 16MP.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with a punch-hole. The IPS Full HD+ display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:17:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via a memory card.

Moto G Stylus

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs Android 10. Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Moto G Stylus comes in Mystic Indigo colour option.

Motorola Moto G Power Features, Specifications, Price

The Motorola Moto G Power comes with identical specs as the Moto G Stylus, except the former has 64GB of inbuilt storage, a huge 5,000mAh battery and a difference in the cameras. The Moto G Power has a triple-camera setup at the back (16MP, 2MP, 8MP) and a 16MP front camera.

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power comes in a single Smoke Black colour option.

Motorola Moto G Power, G Stylus Price, Availability

While the Moto G Stylus is priced at $299 (around Rs. 21, 332), the Moto G Power comes with a price tag of $249 (around Rs. 17,800). The smartphones have currently been launched in the US and will reach India.

For the price point, the Moto G Stylus will give a good competition to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is priced at Rs. 39,999.

