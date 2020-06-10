Motorola G7 Power Lite starts receiving Android 10 update: How to download, what’s new and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola G7 Power starts receiving Android 10 update.

Motorola G7 Power has started receiving the much-awaited Android 10 update. While the update is currently available only for the Brazilian users, it should arrive in other regions soon. Notably, the company recently started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Moto G7. On both the smartphones, the Android 10 update brings new features including the new system-wide dark mode, smart replies, improved gesture navigation and much more.

As reported by a Reddit user from Brazil, the Moto G7 Power has started receiving the Android 10 update. This was further confirmed by the Motorola Brazil Twitter account that has been responding to user queries, confirming the rollout of the Android 10 update.

The company has also admitted that the update is being rolled out to the Moto G7 Power users in a gradual manner. The users will be notified once the update is available via OTA. Alternatively, they can check for available updates by heading over to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

According to the screenshots shared by the Reddit user, the Android 10 update comes with the version number QPO30.52-29. Apart from the changes introduced by Android 10, the new update brings the April 2020 Android security patch as well.

Motorola G7 Power Specifications

Moto G7 Power features a 6.24-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

As for the optics, the Moto G7 Power features a 12-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

