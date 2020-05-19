Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 introduced in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge+

Motorola, last month, introduced the rumoured Motorola Edge series, consisting of the Motorola Edge and the Edge+ in the US. The new Motorola smartphones fall in the premium segment and come with various high-end specifications. Now, the Motorola Edge+ has made its official entry in India. Read on to know more about the new device by the Lenovo-owned company.

Motorola Edge+ Features, Specifications

The Motorola Edge+ has a couple of attractions such as the display, the processor, and the cameras. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Endless Edge AMOLED display. The curved display supports HDR 10 and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge+ is home to a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 108MP main camera with Quad-Pixel technology, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP Ultra-Wide lens, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. The smartphone supports Maco Vision to capture intricate details of objects, supports 6K videos, OIS, EIS, Video Snapshot feature to get 20MP images from videos, Portrait mode (images and videos), and more. There is a 25MP selfie snapper.

It comes equipped with 12GB of DDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The smartphone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging (18W), wireless charging (15W), and wireless power sharing feature. The device runs stock Android 10 with at least 2 Android OS updates, supports stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Edge+ Price, Availability, Offers

The Motorola Edge+ comes with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 and will be available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants. Users can pre-book the Motorola Edge+ via Flipkart, following which it will be up for grabs, starting May 26 in the country.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a flat cashback of Rs. 7,500 with the use of an ICICI credit card. Additionally, users can also apply for no-cost EMI options.

