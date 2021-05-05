MMA IMPACT India 2021 to start on May 20: Here's why you should be excited

Image Source : MMA GLOBAL MMA IMPACT India 2021 to start on May 20.

MMA, formerly known as the Mobile Marketing Association, today announced their annual flagship event, MMA IMPACT INDIA 2021. The event is being hosted virtually on May 20 and 21, 2021. Themed ‘Simplify. Simplify. Amplify.’, MMA IMPACT India will bring together an ecosystem of publishers, agencies, marketers, and technology enablers to accelerate modern marketing practices. The industry-led event will also see conversations amongst leaders on upcoming trends and challenges in the modern marketing landscape.

The focus for this year’s edition is ‘Modern Marketing’, which is led by MMA’s India councils that are working towards key pillars and growth frameworks in this space. The key pillars are: E-commerce, Martech, Brand Safety, Voice & Audio, Modern Creativity and Modern Media formats.

Moneka Khurana, Country Head – India, MMA said, “Impact is a credible global series focused on ‘Shaping the future of modern marketing’ as its theme. The event is well timed in India given the need to enable industry expertise, insights, and provide body of work which can help marketers in these challenging times to accelerate modern marketing practices and better connect with consumers in an increasingly dynamic and connected world. With higher digital adoption by consumers, today's marketers need to understand consumer behaviour patterns and deliver personalised marketing experiences. This is key to be a winning marketing organization and seek higher business returns. This year at Impact we are trying to simplify the new narrative in collaboration with industry experts and show ways to amplify the messaging by building modern marketing capabilities.”

The two-day event will see participation from renowned Indian and global experts. Among them are Amit Jain – MD, L'Oréal India & MMA Board Chairperson; Priya Nair - Executive Director, Beauty and Personal Care, HUL & MMA Chair Emeritus; Dr. Sundar Bharadwaj - Coca Cola Company Chair, Professor of Marketing, University of Georgia; Prasanth Kumar – CEO, South Asia, GroupM; Megha Thareja Tyagi – Director, Google; Amit Gupta – MD, Httpool; Nirav Bhatia – Customer Intelligence, Practice Head, SAS India; Dhiraj Gupta, CTO & Founder, mFilterIt, and many others from the Indian marketing fraternity.

Speakers such as Faith Popcorn – Founder & CEO, BrainReserve; Liliana Caimacan – Head of Innovations & Professor of Marketing & Innovation, Tata Consumer Products; Jon Halvorson – VP, Consumer Experience, Mondelēz International, among others will join and share a global perspective on the modern marketing landscape.