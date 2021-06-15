Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Microsoft to end support for Windows 10 in Oct 2025.

As Microsoft prepares for the next big change that could be called Windows 11, they have revealed that they will end support for Windows 10 in a few years. The company quietly announced the news in a support page update.

Previously, the page noted when Microsoft would end support for certain versions of Windows 10. It now states Microsoft started supporting Windows 10 Home and Pro on July 29, 2015 and reveals the operating system's "retirement date".

The end-of-support timeline puts the Windows 10 lifecycle at a hair over 10 years, similar to previous iterations of the OS.

Microsoft recently cancelled Windows 10X, which was initially going to be for dual-screen devices. It said it would bring some features planned for that OS into the standard version of Windows.

"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said recently. The executive went on to say he's been personally testing the latest iteration of the OS for the past several months.

(with IANS inputs)