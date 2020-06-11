Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is available for a starting price of just Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi has finally launched the much-awaited Mi Notebook 14 laptop in India. Alongside the regular variant, the company has also launched the flagship Horizon Edition. It is just the right time to announce the launch of a new laptop considering more people are looking for a new laptop amid the work from home situation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is the flagship laptop from the company that brings in a thin and light design making the laptop weigh in at around just 1.35kg. The laptop sports a 14-inch FullHD display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by either an Intel Core i5 10th Gen or Core i7 10th Gen processor. It also comes with up to an Nvidia MX350 dedicated graphics card.

Both the variants come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. However, it is worth noting that the i5 variant gets a SATA SSD whereas the i7 model comes with a faster NVMe based SSD storage.

With the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, the company has managed to fit in a 14-inch panel in a chassis of a 13.3-inch laptop. While this has reduced the amount of bezels around the display, it has forced the company to eliminate the webcam. However, Xiaomi does provide a Mi Webcam HD bundled right in the box.

Mi Notebook 14

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi Notebook 14 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 features a 14-inch FullHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop weighs in at around 1.5kg. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 620. The company has even provided an option with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card. It packs in up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage and 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,666mHz.

Price, Availability and Offers

Mi Notebook 14 is available at a starting price of Rs. 41,999 offering just 256GB of storage and Intel graphics. Bumping up the storage to 512GB will bring the price to Rs. 44,999. In order to get the dedicated Nvidia MX250 graphics card, the customer will need to shell out Rs. 47,999. These are just the inaugural prices till July 16 and will change post that.

The Intel Core i5 variant of the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition retails at Rs. 54,999 whereas the i7 model will set you back Rs. 59,999.

As for the offers, the Mi Notebook buyers will get a cashback of Rs. 2,000 using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months. The laptops will be available starting June 17 via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Mi Studio stores.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage