LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool to help professionals find jobs.

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps job-seekers find new jobs by mapping their skills to open roles, and the new #Hiring frame helps hiring managers share that they are hiring right from their profiles, enabling job-seekers to see open job opportunities directly in their feed.

To help members prepare for the new up and coming technology roles, LinkedIn has also added new 'Skills Assessments' based on top trending skills so members can showcase their proficiency. These new additions come at a time when hiring in India continues to recover at a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, as per LinkedIn's labour market data, but competition for jobs is 30 per cent higher than last year.

"We are committed to helping job-seekers with the right insights and tools such as Career Explorer to find new careers based on their skills and continue advancing professionally," Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin, said in a statement.

"The new 'Hiring' profile photo frame will also make it easy for job-seekers to find open roles," Gupta added. According to the company, LinkedIn's new Career Explorer tool helps professionals identify new career paths where most required skills overlap with their current roles.

The tool also highlights any additional skills that may be required to make the transition, along with the right LinkedIn Learning courses to build these skills. The new feature also connects professionals to other LinkedIn members for advice and support as they navigate the transition.

The platform has also added nearly 100 new 'Skills Assessments' to provide members with a new way to validate their skills and showcase proficiency, while also allowing them to display a wide range of skills.

The platform also introduced new interview prep features for globally in-demand jobs to help professionals improve their virtual interview skills, to prepare them for their job search journey, and help them land the right opportunities.

LinkedIn is introducing the new #Hiring frame, which makes it easier for recruiters to signal open roles to their networks, right from their profiles.

