Exclusive | JioCricket app now available for JioPhone users: Check scores, win prizes and more

Image Source : JIO Jio Cricket app now available for JioPhone users.

With the ongoing IPL 2020, most people want to keep a track of what is happening in the cricket world. While smartphone users already have the privilege to install apps that deliver notifications about the same, the story has been slightly different for feature phone users. Jio wants to change that with the help of the all-new JioCricket app. The application has been made available for JioPhone users starting today. The app will allow users to access Live scores, Match updates, Cricket News & Videos, and many other exciting features.

Using the Jio Cricket app, the users will also be able to see the upcoming fixtures and live news in the app. As it is made for the Indian audience, the app supports nine languages, including, Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and English.

Apart from this, Jio has also added the Jio Cricket Play Along game is the JioCricket app. The game is currently available in two languages – English and Hindi. With the help of Jio Cricket Play Along, users can predict for every ball. There are many other interesting game features to keep the users engaged throughout the match like – Special Quiz and Daily Prizes. JioPhone users will now be able to take part in Daily Prizes and upon completing simple challenges user can win prizes every day. These prizes include Daily Reliance vouchers worth Rs.10,000, 1 Year Jio Recharge and JioCricket plan.

The company is also offering weekly prizes, which includes a brand new TVS Sport bike in addition to Reliance vouchers worth Rs. 10,000. There is also a bumper prize for this IPL season where the company will be giving away Reliance vouchers worth Rs. 50,000.

How to download and install Jio Cricket app on JioPhone?

Open the KaiOS app store on your JioPhone. Search for JioCricket app using the search box. Tap on install and the app will be added to your app library.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage