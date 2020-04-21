Jabra Evolve2 headphones arrive in India: Price, features and more

Jabra Evolve2 85

Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Monday launched the next generation of the Evolve2 range headsets in India, starting at Rs 15,831.

The Evolve2 range includes three headsets, Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65 and Evolve2 40. The new range of headphones will be available from May via Jabra authorised resellers, the company said in a statement.

The Evolve2 85 and Evolve2 65 will be available in two colours, Black and Beige. The Evolve2 40 will be available in black colour.

The Evolve2 85 offers Digital Hybrid ANC and 10 microphones in total, including two microphones in the fully integrated boom-arm and eight in the ear cups. It aims to provide up to 37 hours of wireless battery life.

The Evolve2 65 has three microphones of which two are located in the boom-arm and one in the right ear cup. This headset also aims to offer up to 37 hours of battery life.

The Evolve2 40 is a corded variant and offers the same comfort, durability and user experience as the Evolve2 65.

