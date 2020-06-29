Is Zoom Video Calling app banned in India? Is Zoom safe to use on Android, iOS?

Is Zoom banned in India? As the tensions between India and China began to rise, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has put up a ban on some of the Chinese apps. This Digital Air Strike is a part of the country's answer to China. The apps have been banned over concerns of spying and the safety of 130 crore Indians. But does the list of apps include the popular video conferencing app Zoom?
No, as of now, India has not announced any ban on the Zoom Video Calling app. Other video calling apps that can be used in the country include Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Meet and more. Xiaomi's own Mi Video call app has been banned since its origin is China. Apart from that, the country has banned apps like TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt and more. Here's a complete list of apps that have been banned in India.
List of Chinese apps banned in India
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy