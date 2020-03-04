iQOO 3 finally goes on sale for the first time in India: Here's how you can buy one

iQOO 3 going on sale in India for the first time tomorrow.

iQOO recently launched their first 5G smartphone in India, the iQOO 3. Apart from 5G support, the key highlights of the smartphone include the gaming action triggers, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 180Hz touch response rate and much more. iQOO 3 is now up for grabs in the country and here's everuything you need to know if you are planning to buy the smartphone.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India said, “We are very excited to introduce one of the best-performing device in the country. With industry-first innovative features and technology backed by 5G capabilities, iQOO 3 is a bundle package of best-in-class features, attractive offers and aggressive pricing in the premium segment. We are optimistic that iQOO 3 will be well-received by the audience. We’re looking forward to witness similar excitement from our consumers that we saw during the launch of the device in Indian market.”

iQOO 3 Price, Availability

iQOO 3 is available for a starting price of Rs. 36,990. The base variant of the smartphone packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB+256GB 4G variant comes in with a price tag of Rs. 39,990. If you are interested to go for the top end variant with 5G support, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it will set you back Rs. 44,990.

As a part of launch offers, the company is offering flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI credit cards and all EMI transactions. An extra Rs. 3,000 off can be claimed on exchange of any mobile. The company has also partnered up with Jio to offer data benefits worth Rs. 12,000. Interested buyers are also eligible to get no cost EMI upto 12 months valid on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards.

iQOO 3 Specifications

iQOO 3 flaunts a 6.44-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the Adreno 650 for graphics. It packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on iQOO UI based on Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge technology.

On the camera front, the iQOO 3 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.