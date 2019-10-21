Instagram tests new feature that will help you choose people to unfollow

Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that will help users to choose people to unfollow

In a bid to make its platform more user friendly and easy to manage, Instagram has started testing a feature to group followers into categories, and help them choose users to unfollow, the media reported.

However, there is no guarantee that the feature would be ready for mass use in the near future and is currently expected to be testing feature.

As spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, users could look at the "least interacted with" people to unfollow a bunch of them in mass, or browse just those accounts posting artwork, Engadget reported on Monday.

The feature would essentially help users to focus their feed on those people they care about, but it could also help on those they rather not wade through the regular feed just to find their favourites.

Instagram's feed is based on an algorithm where it shows accounts that users interact with the most frequently at the top.

Instagram has been testing and adding new features to its platform lately. In a recent update for Android and iOS launched the dark mode for its platform, users need to update the app to use this feature. The Dark Mode is currently available for Instagram app on the Android 10 and iOS 13 devices. While there is no update if the dark mode will be available for other OS versions, speculations suggest it could also bring the dark mode to devices with older OS versions. The popular photo sharing platform recently got rid of its following activity tab that allowed users to see what their friends are liking, commenting and following on the platform.

(With IANS inputs)