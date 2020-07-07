Instagram introduces the ability to pin your favourite comments: Here's how you can do so on Android, iOS

Image Source : PIXABAY New Instagram feature

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app, has been home to several features for us to have a satisfactory experience. Among the various features, the Facebook-owned app has, the latest one to join the list is the ability to pin comments on the Instagram posts. Read on to know how you can do so with ease.

How to pin comments on Instagram on Android, iOS?

Instagram will now allow you to pin your favourite comments on a particular post so that the ones you want to feature on the top, stay on the top so that you are able to manage the comments on your Instagram photos, videos, or boomerangs, and more. The feature is similar to the pinned comments on Facebook and pinned tweets on Twitter.

The announcement was made via the photo-sharing app's Twitter handle. As per the tweet, pinned comments have now been rolled out everywhere for both Android and iOS users. The feature is now available and can be accessed with ease. Here's how you can in comments:

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌



That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

Head to the Instagram app on either your Android or iOS device

Select any of your Instagram posts to pin the comment(s) you want to

For iOS, right-swipe the particular comment you want to pin and select the Pin icon that appears. For Android, long-press the comment and select the Pin icon that appears on the top. The pin icon is situated with other options such as the left arrow option to reply to the comment, the icon to access more options (report the comment, restrict the user, block the user), and the delete option

Once selected, the comment will now get pinned to the post the belongs to

Additionally, you can access options such as report the comment, restrict the user who has commented or block the user who has commented

The new pinned comments on Instagram are now available to use for all Android and iOS users.

