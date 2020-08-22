Huawei's latest patent envisions a smartphone with a mini display at the back: Know details

Image Source : FILE New Huawei patent

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has patented a new smartphone with a secondary display alongside the camera system at the back of the device. The Chinese telecom giant applied for the patent earlier this year and it got published on August 14 by CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) after approval, reports LetsGoDigital.

The front uses a high-curvature waterfall full-screen. There are almost no upper and lower borders, and the back uses a matrix-style quad-camera lens module. There is also a small screen included in the lens module; this small screen can display time and other information.

The smartphone maker recently patented a new foldable smartphone with a stylus and a sub-display.

According to the patent images, the foldable smartphone will come with a stylus and a sub-display right next to the primary screen, which follows an inward folding design.

