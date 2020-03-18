WhatsApp tricks: How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on Android?

Know this hack to read deleted WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp is one app that you will find in every smartphone these days. Its popularity clubbed with the various features it offers has made the Facebook-owned messaging app the one in high demand. One such feature that WhatsApp introduced in 2018 is the Delete Messages feature. The feature allows you to delete messages even after they have been sent, saving us from situations when a message was sent across accidentally.

However, the same functionality refrains us from seeing important messages that were deleted either unknowingly or on purpose. But, we have a hack to read WhatsApp messages even when they were deleted by the sender. Hence, keep on reading to find out.

Before that, you should know that the feature allows you to delete sent WhatsApp messages. The Delete Messages feature has a time limit of one hour, following which you won’t be able to delete the messages.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone on Android, iOS?

Here’s how you can easily use the Delete Messages WhatsApp feature:

Open a particular WhatsApp chat

Long-tap on the WhatsApp message you wish to delete

Two options (Delete for Me and Delete for Everyone) will be displayed. You have to select the latte option

Once selected, the message will be deleted with the ‘This message was deleted’ residual message.

As a reminder, once the message is deleted, users won’t get notified of it and in the case of media, WhatsApp for iOS users will still be able to see it since it gets saved in the Photos.

How to read deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android?

To read the WhatsApp messages that have been deleted, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open Google Play Store

Download the WhatsRemoved+ app

Upon installing the app, set up the app and grant the app the required app permissions

Now, you have the select the apps you want WhatsRemoved+ to follow to save the selected apps’ notifications. Additionally, the app will ask whether or not you want it to detect and save deleted files and you need to select the ‘Yes, save files’ option

Once all the permissions have been granted, the app is set for you to display deleted messages from the various apps you select

Read deleted WhatsApp messages

As a reminder, there are several other apps on the Google Play Store for the purpose. The list includes WhatsDeleted, View Deleted Messages & Photo Recovery, WAMR- Recover deleted messages and status download, Deleted Whats Message (& Media), and a lot more. Hence, you can try out these Android apps and select the one you like the most.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on iOS?

Sadly, there aren’t any iOS apps for you to read WhatsApp messages that have been deleted. Therefore, iPhone users have a slight disadvantage here.

We hope the aforementioned steps help you get to read the WhatsApp messages that have been deleted by another person with ease. In case you have a better app option for the purpose, feel free to comment below and let us know about it.

