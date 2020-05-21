Honor X10 with 5G support, 90Hz display launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : HONOR Honor X10 comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

Honor X10 has finally arrived in China. The smartphone was launched on May 20 via an online live stream event. The mid-range smartphone bring in 5G support, an octa-core processor, triple rear camera setup and more. It also gets a pop-up selfie camera that helps in offering a bezel-less full-screen experience.

As for the specifications, the Honor X10 sports a 6.63-inch fullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 820 processor paired with the Mali-G57 GPU. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on MagicUI3.1.1 based on Android 10. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Honor X10 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 40MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP pop-up selfie snapper.

Also Read: Honor 9X Review: The most affordable pop-up selfie camera phone

Honor X10 is available in China via the e-commerce website Vmall. The 6GB+64GB variant is listed with a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,500). The 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+128GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,500) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,500) respectively.

The smartphone is made available in Fiery Orange, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Titanium Silver colour options. The Honor X10 is set to go on sale starting May 26.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage