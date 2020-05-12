Honor 9X Pro with Kirin 810, Huawei App Gallery launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : HONOR Honor 9X Pro comes in two colour options.

Honor 9X Pro has finally arrived in India after enough leaks and rumours. The smartphone goes head to head against the likes of the Poco X2 and the Realme 6 Pro. In order to stand out of the crowd, the smartphone comes with features like pop-up selfie camera, Liquid Cooling System and more.

This is also the first smartphone from Honor to enter the Indian shores with the Google Play Store. The smartphone is here to prove the point that the people would not have a hard time adjusting to the Huawei App Gallery. The company also claims that the consumers will be able to install all the popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram among others.

Honor 9X Price, Availability and offers

Honor 9X Pro will be available exclusively via Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Phantom Purple and Midnight Black colour options. As a part of the introductory offer, the smartphone will be available at a special price of Rs. 14,999 during the first sale. The special early access sale will run from May 21, 12 PM to May 22, 12 PM.

The company is also offering No Cost EMI options starting at just Rs. 2,500 per month. Honor 9X Pro customers will also get a free one-time screen replacement valid for the first 3 months.

Honor 9X Specifications

Honor 9X Pro sports a 6.59-inch Full-View display with FullHD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 810 AI processor. It packs in 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Honor 9X Pro features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP Super-Wide-Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 120° Super Wide Angle and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, the phone gets a 16MP selfie snapper with the pop-up mechanism.

