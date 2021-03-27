Holi 2021: How to send Holi WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS

Happy Holi 2021 WhatsApp stickers: The much-loved festival of colours, Holi is just around the corner and will be celebrated in India on March 29, this year. Since Holi is the widely celebrated festival in the country, wishing each other Happy Holi with a slight hint of Gulaal is a must. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, none of us is able to head out and celebrate the day as it should be. But, thanks to technology, we are still able to stay connected to our loved ones.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, wish your loved ones with interactive stickers through WhatsApp, which will definitely make your near and dear one's smile.

Here’s how you can send Happy Holi 2021 wishes through WhatsApp stickers on Android or iOS:

How to send WhatsApp Holi Stickers on Android?

Sending across WhatsApp Stickers on the occasion of Holi is quite easy. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Open Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Search for apps with keywords like 'Holi WhatsApp Stickers' or 'WhatsApp Stickers for Holi.'

Select the app of your choice and download the ones you like.

Once downloaded, open the app and download the Happy Holi Sticker packs you like by tapping on the download option.

Now, open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Open a friend's chat window.

Tap the Emojis option and then the Stickers option.

This section will contain all the existing stickers along with the new ones.

Download them and start sending them to people you want to wish.

How to send WhatsApp Holi Stickers on iOS?

Unfortunately, WhatsApp for iOS does not come with its own set of Holi stickers. It does not even offer support for any third-party apps to download some. As a workaround, one can start saving the Stickers sent by other people on groups or individual chats. This way, the Stickers will start showing up on their WhatsApp stickers library and they will be able to share the same using their iOS device.

We hope the aforementioned steps help you get the right Holi stickers for WhatsApp so that you can spread the positivity of the festival everywhere.