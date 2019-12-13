Nokia 2.3 with 4,000mAh battery to launch in India soon, teases HMD Global

Nokia 2.3 to arrive in India soon.

HMD Global launched a couple of new Nokia smartphones at its recent Egypt event. One of the new smartphones, the Nokia 2.3, is making its way to India soon. The company has started releasing teasers via its official Twitter handle. While the launch date is not revealed yet, here are the specifications, key features as well as the expected price of the upcoming smartphone.

Nokia 2.3 Specifications

Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia 2.3 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

Since it is a budget smartphone, it lacks a fingerprint sensor and gets a microUSB port for charging. However, it does it Face Unlock support.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 2.3 is priced at EUR 109, which roughly converts to Rs. 8,300. So, we can expect the smartphone to come with a starting price tag of Rs. 8,499.