Healthcare industry using innovation in cloud to get future ready.

Over the last ten years, the healthcare industry has spent billions of dollars on digitizing healthcare processes with great success. With Healthcare at the brink of a massive transformation, the mission is to make it accessible and valuable for healthcare providers, insurers, policymakers, and life sciences companies, and help them deliver whole-person care. Cloud computing provides the missing link in the healthcare industry. It offers a managed infrastructure, a developer-ready platform and comprehensive FHIR compliant APIs that drive developments in the healthcare ecosystem and benefits the customers.

To help bring together healthcare stakeholders and ensure information transparency and real-time exchange, Innovaccer is pioneering the next-generation technology revolution in healthcare. Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform is at the core of its Health Cloud that delivers unified patient records, provides a 360-degree view of the patients, curtails unnecessary IT costs, and improves care quality and cost-effectiveness. The health-tech Unicorn uses its comprehensive, integrated, and interoperable cloud health record and largest collection of intelligence APIs to be future-ready to work on extensive data.

“Innovaccer’s goal is to bring the essential information on a patient together, accessible to the provider at a glance. Data platforms are the future. Many companies across the world are creating data platforms for their industries, but this is still missing in the context of healthcare. That platform is still missing,” said Ankit Maheshwari, President - Engineering & Head - India Operations at Innovaccer. He further added, “With the launch of Innovaccer Health Cloud, we are building the platform that will power the future of health. We plan to enable users to develop thousands of innovations on it. Beyond analytics, the health tech Unicorn has developed solutions that help document and consolidate patient care data.”

The Innovaccer Health Cloud is a set of cloud-based applications and services, plus a Data Activation Platform that provides connected experiences. The Innovaccer Health Cloud uses more than 200 electronic medical record (EMRs) Integrations to manage data integration complexities to:

Propel rapid innovation in the healthcare ecosystem and patient engagement

Scale up with the growing needs of modern health care delivery

Configure application suite for quick deployment of solutions

Provide developer tools that offer healthcare-specific capabilities

Innovaccer is committed to the privacy and security of healthcare data. The company’s core solutions, including the Data Activation Platform and Customer Portal Platform hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS), are HITRUST Certified. Innovaccer demonstrates its high standards for protecting sensitive data and information through its HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) Certification.