Google Pixel 4a to be available via Flipkart: Know when it will arrive in India

Google, just recently, announced the much-awaited Pixel 4a mid-ranger, which is a part of the Pixel 4 series, in the US. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive in India as well, but not too soon. Now, ahead of the Pixel 4a launch in India, it is confirmed that the device will be available via Flipkart. Read on to know more about it.

Pixel 4a availability in India

The Pixel 4a will be available to buy via the online Flipkart once it launches in India. The smartphone will arrive in India in October, that is, two months from now. However, an exact date of arrival and date of availability isn't known at the time of writing.

To recall, the Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (around Rs. 26,000) in the US and comes in a single Just Black colour. While exact pricing details aren't known, the smartphone can fall somewhere between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 35,000 in India.

Pixel 4a Features, Specifications

To recall the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED punch-hole display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, it gets a 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash and OIS/EIS and an 8MP front camera. It supports camera features such as the portrait mode, Night Sight mode, and more.

It is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs stock Android 10. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, NFC, USB Type-C port, and more features.

