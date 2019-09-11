Google Pixel 4 may be launched on October 15. Read details

Image Source : TWITTER Pixel 4 could get a launch on October 15

After the mega launch Apple's latest iPhone 11 series there is news coming in about Google's flagship Pixel phones. According to speculations the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL could be launched on October 15. The speculations started taking rounds after a tweet from famous tipster Evan Blass (evleaks). The tweet which said, "Google Fall Event 10/15?" had a photo of an alleged Pixel 4 device that shows October 15 date on the lock screen. The internet is flooded with leaks about the upcoming Pixel devices.

The upcoming Pixel devices could be powered by the Snapdragon 855 instead of the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and can get a 6 GB Ram. Talking about the display the Pixel devices will get a 90Hz display and the size of the display could be 6.23" on the Pixel 4 XL. The battery on the Pixel 4 is reported to be of 2800 mAH while Pixel 4 XL will get a 3700mAH battery. The devices will run on the latest Android 10 out of the box.

Another leak video revealed the availability of Motion Sensing technology on the device which will let you perform various actions like changing songs and silencing interruption, with a gesture. 'Reach to check your Phone' feature on the phone allows seeing notifications, time and other information on the lock screen by just hovering your head over the display. Watch from 13:03 for details about Motion Sensing Technology.

The latest Pixel devices will be replacing the outgoing Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices launched last year in 2018.