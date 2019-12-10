Google Maps gets Incognito mode for iOS, Android: Here's how it works

Google Maps finally gets the much-awaited Incognito mode update.

Google Maps have recently introduced a new feature for Android called the Incognito mode. The feature has now finally arrived on iOS devices. As the name suggests, the feature will allow the user to go private and any location searched or used to navigate in this mode will automatically be deleted once the user exits the Incognito mode.

In order to start using this feature, you will first need to make sure that your Google Maps app is up to date. You can check this by doing the following.

Head over to the Apple App Store on your iPhone or iPad

Search for Google Maps

If it says Update, then hit on the update option to get the latest version installed on your device. However, if it says open, then the app is most likely already updated.

How to activate Incognito Mode on Google Maps

Once you have gone through the above process, just open the Google Maps application and look for the new Incognito mode. In order to find the option, just tap on your profile picture on the top right corner and select “Turn on Incognito Mode.”

Once activated, you will see an Incognito mode symbol instead of your profile picture on the top right corner. That’s it. Now, anything you search within the Google Maps application will be deleted as soon as you exit the Incognito mode.

This history includes places you visit, searches and more. Also, since the location history is not being updated, you will not get any recommendations for hotels, restaurants and more.

For more technology news, click here