Google could introduce its own processor in 2021, to possibly power Pixel 6

Google Pixel 4

Google is soon to expand its reach and produce its own processors for both its Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks. The custom chip venture will help Google take on Apple, Samsung, and even Huawei since these companies produce their own custom chipsets. Read on to know more about it.

Google to make its own chips

According to a report by Axios, someone from Google who is close to the matter has suggested that Google will soon develop custom chipsets for both its future Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks. The chipset, which is allegedly codenamed 'Whitechapel' is most likely to be made in collaboration with Samsung. To recall, a recent leak suggested that Google and Samsung are working on Google's processor.

While not much is known about the Google processor, it is expected to be based on 5nm process technology and come with an 8-core ARM processor. It is likely to be optimised for Google's machine learning technology in Google devices. Additionally, Google's processor could improve Google Assistant's capabilities.

The Google processor will be in addition to the plethora of Google services, both hardware and software available for us. Google is expected to introduce its custom chip not before 2021, meaning the 2020 Pixel smartphones, purportedly the Pixel 6 could get the new Google processor.

For those who don't know, Google has been making chips for machine learning and image processing, hence, designing its own processor isn't its first step in the arena. However, it takes a lot to produce one and if Google gets it right it can easily compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.

