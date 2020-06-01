Monday, June 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Google postpones Android 11 beta online event due to protests in the US

Google postpones Android 11 beta online event due to protests in the US

Google was expected to host an online event for the introduction of Android 11 beta after it launched the developer previews

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2020 12:14 IST
google, android 11 beta event, google postpones android 11 beta event, android, google android, andr
Image Source : GOOGLE

There is no word when the launch will take place

Google has apparently delayed the launch of Android 11 Beta version as several US cities are currently under protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The tech giant earlier planned to showcase new features in Android 11 on June 3.

"We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," tweeted Android's developer account.

"We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon," it added.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has activated "full mobilization" of the National Guard after four straight nights of violent protests in the US state's biggest city of Minneapolis over the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.

In New York, officials on Saturday denounced acts of violence that took place during the protests, leading to the arrest of 300 protesters. Some Twitter users, however, questioned Google's move to delay the Android 11 Beta launch owing to political unrest in the US.

"What does politics have to do with postponing the June 3rd event?" tweeted one user.

Another commented: "Google didn't specifically point out but it's pretty obvious "now is not the time to celebrate" Android Police also made an article about it implying it's because of George Floyd. Seems ridiculous to postpone a mobile OS event bc of it. PS5 is on schedule".

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X