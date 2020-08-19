Image Source : FLIPKART Gionee to make a comeback to the Indian market with the Gionee Max on August 25.

Gionee is planning to make a comeback into the Indian smartphone market. The company is set to do this with the help of its Gionee Max that will be launching in the country on August 25. The last phone that Gionee dropped in India was the Gionee F9 Plus, which debuted back in September 2019.

The upcoming Gionee smartphone has been teased today via the e-commerece giant Flipkart. The website has also shared the launch date alongside teasing some of the important details about the upcoming smartphone. The Gionee Max is teased to come with a price tag under Rs. 6,000. The website also teases that the handset will come with a massive battery.

Further, the teaser image suggests that the Gionee Max will sport a waterdrop style notch and will come with a huge chin. It will have slim bezels that could offer an immersive experience. The website also claims that it will be teasing more information on the phone tomorrow. However, the phone is set to launch on August 25 at 2PM.

Gionee was once a popular brand in the Indian market. But it was shattered due to the competition offered by the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung. Considering the anti-China sentiments among Indians, it might not be the best time to make a comeback here in India.

Gionee launched the F9 Plus in September 2019 and it has been over 1 year that the brand has been silent in terms of smartphone launches. However, they have been launching smart wearables in the country including the Gionee Watch 5, Gionee Watch 4 and Gionee Senorita.

